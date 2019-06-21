Diksha, Astha and Tvesa make cut in Thailand

-
Indian trio of Diksha Dagar, Astha Madan and Tvesa Malik made the cut at the Ladies European Thailand Championship here.
Diksha carded a second straight 72 to be Tied-22nd, while Astha Madan (68) and Tvesa Malik (73) were Tied-33rd and Tied-60th respectively. The cut fell at four-over 148.
Diksha had three birdies and three bogeys, one of which for the second day running came on the Par-5 18th and she is now even par 144 for 36 holes and eight shots behind the leader, Thai amateur, Atthaya Thitikul (69-67).
Diksha has made every cut this season, barring the Jordan Mixed Masters, and is now 10th on the LET Order of Merit and she is second on the LET Rookie of the year.
Thai amateur Atthaya Thitikul took a two-stroke lead in her bid to win the title for the second time in three years.
The 16-year-old from Ratchaburi shot a 67 for an eight-under total at Phoenix Gold Golf and Country Club in Pattaya, two clear of German rookie professional Esther Henseleit.
Also trying to win the title is the LET's leading rookie, Henseleit, who shot a 68. She captured her first professional title in the LET Access Series' Skatf Open in Sweden on Saturday.
