Rajasthan: Five of family feared dead as motorcycle falls into canal

Five members of a family, including three children, were feared dead after the motorcycle they were riding fell into the Indira Gandhi Canal in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday when Parmu Ram (32) and his wife Banarasi (30) were returning home to Bhuna Wali Dhani village after visiting his parents in Bhairu Shri village, they said.
The couple was accompanied by their two daughters and a son, aged between two to seven years, they added.
The motorcycle has been recovered from the canal after a day-long search operation, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukhpal Singh, posted at Rawatsar police station, said.
He said the operation will continue on Tuesday to locate the bodies.
The matter came to light after the family's relatives lodged a missing complaint when the five did not return home. A search was launched and it revealed that someone had seen them falling into the canal on Sunday, Singh said.
