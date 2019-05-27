Two held with over 6 kg drugs in HP's Mandi district

Two men were arrested Monday after 6.32 kg was allegedly recovered from their car here, police said.

During a checking at Galu area on Pathankot-Mandi Road, 6.324 kg of and 413 gram opium was seized from their vehicle, of Police Gurdev Chand said.

The accused identified as and of Kullu and Kangra districts respectively were arrested, the SP said.

A case has been registered under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused, he added.

