Rajasthan govt approves DPR for Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor

-
ALSO READ
Delhi government can't shirk its responsibility of contributing to RRTS: SC
UP budget earmarks Rs 400 crore for rapid rail project in NCR
Govt clears Rs 30,274 cr Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System
Cabinet approves Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor
Union Cabinet likely to take up approval of Delhi Metro Phase-IV on Thursday
-
The Rajasthan government has given its approval to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Delhi-Alwar corridor of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), an official said on Saturday.
According to the official, the Delhi-Alwar RRTS corridor will be executed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC).
The Delhi-Alwar corridor via Gurgaon will cover a distance of 106 kilometres.
"The Rajasthan government has conveyed its approval for the Delhi-Alwar Rapid Rail DPR to the NCRTC," the official said.
The RRTS has several corridors and Delhi-Alwar is one of them. In February, the Union Cabinet had approved Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor of the RRTS.
Implementation of the RRTS would provide much-needed additional public transport infrastructure to the national capital region to address issues of congestion, air-pollution and catalyse balanced and sustainable regional development.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU