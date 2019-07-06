Rajasthan govt transfers 9 RAS officers

The state government Saturday transferred nine officers of Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), an official said.

As per the order of the Department of Personnel, Pushpa Satyan, awaiting posting order, was appointed as Additional Chief Vigilance Commissioner in the Home Department while Ramlal Gurjar took over as Joint Secretary in the Administrative Reforms Department.

Deputy secretary at administrative reforms department Rajendra Shekhar Makkad was transferred to the Home Department, while Mahendra Singh Rathore was appointed as Deputy Commissioner in Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Govind Singh Deora was transferred to Govind Guru Tribal University in Banswara as its registrar, Meenakshi Meena took over as Deputy Director in the Soldiers' Welfare Board and Rakesh Kumar Gupta was appointed as Sub Divisional Officer in Sarwar, Ajmer.

Six of the nine RAS officers transferred were on awaited posting order list.

