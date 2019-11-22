Rajnath calls for increased synergy between DRDO, domestic defence industry

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and domestic defence industry should explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency, Defence Minister said on Friday.

Addressing the Industry Synergy Summit 2019 at Hyderabad through video conferencing, Singh said defence public sector units (DPSUs), industry, research institutes and armed forces need to work in tandem to achieve the target of incorporating at least 25 artificial intelligence based products into defence in near future.

"Raksha Mantri appreciated that has nurtured more than 1,800 industries which are actively working together to produce defence systems. He asked the and industry to explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency," a government press release said.