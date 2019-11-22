JUST IN
Rajnath calls for increased synergy between DRDO, domestic defence industry

He asked the DRDO and industry to explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency," a government press release said.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bordeaux: Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh thumbs up as he sits in a Rafale jet fighter during an handover ceremony at the Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac, near Bordeaux, southwestern France, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and domestic defence industry should explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Addressing the DRDO Industry Synergy Summit 2019 at Hyderabad through video conferencing, Singh said defence public sector units (DPSUs), industry, research institutes and armed forces need to work in tandem to achieve the target of incorporating at least 25 artificial intelligence based products into defence in near future.

"Raksha Mantri appreciated that DRDO has nurtured more than 1,800 industries which are actively working together to produce defence systems. He asked the DRDO and industry to explore new ways for enhancing synergy to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency," a government press release said.
