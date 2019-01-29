Rajnath calls up Mamata over violence in Amit Shah's rally

Tuesday called up West Bengal and expressed serious concern over reports of violence against people who participated in Amit Shah's rally of in the state, officials said.

During the telephonic conversation with Banerjee, Singh asked her to take action against those who indulged in the violence.

The called up the to express serious concern over the reports of large-scale violence and arson against people who participated in the rally of the in district, a said.

Vehicles ferrying workers were set on fire in clashes that broke out following Shah's rally, party sources said.

The sources said three persons were injured in the clashes. No confirmation was available from police.

The BJP alleged that buses in which party workers were returning from Shah's rally were ransacked and set on fire allegedly by activists.

The on the other hand claimed that BJP workers had attacked a local party office in Kanthi and vandalised it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)