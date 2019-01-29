Flights delayed as Tirupati airport shuts for three hours

: Air traffic at the Renigunta airport was disrupted for three hours Tuesday owing to a minor damage at the end of the runway, an airport official said.
As a result, a flight from Tirupati to Hyderabad and another in the return direction were delayed, the official told PTI.
The damage, noticed in the afternoon, was set right between 4 pm and 7 pm and the traffic restored, the official said.
However, he did not elaborate on what the damage was and how it happened.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
