Rajnath Singh takes charge as defence minister

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajanth Singh on Saturday took charge as the defence minister and immediately held a meeting with the top military brass.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and top officials of the ministry accorded a warm welcome to Singh.

After taking charge, the former home minister held a meeting with Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and newly appointed Navy chief Karambir Singh.

The defence secretary and several other senior officials of the ministry were also present at the meeting.

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 12:55 IST

