Budget 'hollow and plain'; a 'dhanwapsi' programme: Opposition

Opposition today slammed as "hollow and plain" BJP's first full-year union budget, saying it lacked the vision and alleged that it was "repayment" by the BJP government to the rich and the corporates.
"The budget is only for big corporates and industries. It is not a pro-poor budget. This budget is a repayment by the BJP government to the rich and corporates who had supported them during Lok Sabha polls. The budget is all about promises," Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said..
While Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the budget as "plain and hollow", Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described the budget as "dhanwapsi" programme. "You (BJP) had taken in elections. You are paying back," Ramesh alleged.
Criticising the budget for failing to provide "acche din" to poor, BSP Chief Mayawati said, "budget is aimed at helping corporates. It has been made keeping in mind only the rich and big capitalists. It is not in the interests of common man."
Giving 2 out of 10 for the budget, BJD leader in Lok Sabha B Mahtab said it was very disappointing as it did not do much for the formers but significantly, his views were contradicted by his party colleague Jay Panda, who termed the budget as "big bang" which will "encourage the economy and boost the prospects of industry and manufacturing".
