Sunita Williams likely to take part in Aero India Show

There is a likelihood of born US taking part in the 12th edition of Show-2019 here from February 20 to 24, Air Ravuri Sheetal, Air Force Station Air Officer Commanding, said Wednesday.

Williams may attend the event as part of Womens Day special during the Show, Sheetal said.

"A number of events have been planned for the womens day and being worked out already. There is a possibility that Sunita Williams, who went to space, would attend the event," Sheetal told reporters.

"We are also planning flight by women in several aircraft. These are the proposals. Actual modalities have to be worked out," Sheetal said.

A number of aircraft manufactured in India and abroad will be on display during the show.

So far 31 aircraft have registered for the flying display and 22 aircraft for the static display till date. In both the cases the organisers expect the number to go up significantly in the next few days, Sheetal said.

Till date, 365 companies have registered on the website.

The event organisers also expect a footfall of 5.4 lakh people in the next five days.

Aircraft participating in the flight display include 317 Dacota, LCA, 230 MPI, Sarang, LUH, LCH, Hawk and Donnier, Sheetal said.

330 has also registered, both for the static display as well as for the flying display. This is for the first time, he said.

Besides womens day special, participation of Hansa, start-up day and innovators competition will be the key highlight, Sheetal said.

The organisers have also made arrangements for the participation of 10,000 students everyday and witness the event. There will also be a proposed competition for these students.

The flight display timing will be 10 am to 12 am and from 2 pm to 5 pm, Sheetal added.

