Rally demanding inclusion of Meitei community in ST list

A mass protest rally was organised here by (STDC) on Sunday demanding Scheduled Tribe status for ethnic community in

Addressing the rally, the STDC leaders stressed the necessity of enlisting Meiti community under ST category to protect them from the "unabated influx of illegal immigrants".

STDC convenor Laishram Romesh said the committee has been demanding the inclusion of Meitis in the ST list for six years.

But the BJP government and the previous dispensation of the state had not even considered forwarding a recommendation to the Centre, on enlisting the community under ST category, Laishram said.

"The recommendation should be sent to the Centre before the model code of conduct comes into force before the upcoming parliamentary elections," he said.

Meiteis are the only indigenous people in the state who are not included in the ST category thereby making them vulnerable in all aspects, he said.

"The demand for ST status stems from the fact that the community is gradually being marginalised by illegal immigrants and if the trend continues, they will be rendered minority in their own state," Laishram said.

The committee had earlier cautioned all political parties that they would be boycotted if their demand was not met.

of Democratic Students Alliance of (DESAM) N Edison said that the socio-economic condition of the Meiteis have worsened over the years.

"The only way to protect the community is to achieve constitutional safeguard through enlistment in the ST category," he said.

