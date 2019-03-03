Sri Lanka secures USD 11.5 mn withheld by ICC

Sri Lankan cricket's crisis-ridden governing body announced Sunday it had secured the release of USD 11.5 million withheld by the International Council for eight months due to a row over its leadership.

The ICC froze the funds due to after the country's government last year appointed an to run the sport following a bitter dispute between rival candidates.

has long been beset by graft allegations and in-fighting, with the ICC recently labelling it the most corrupt administration.

Delayed elections were finally held late last month, with chosen as

" Cricket wishes to announce that following high level discussions with the ICC, the new has successfully secured its due portion of finances from the ICC," the governing body said.

Former SLC head was involved in talks with the ICC last week over the funding, it added.

Sumathipala was in power for more than two years until early 2018. He decided not to stand again after a rival challenged his bid for re-election, but backed Silva's successful candidacy.

Sri Lankan cricket has been hit by a series of scandals.

Last month batting legend was banned from all cricket for two years after admitting to two breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Jayasuriya was charged in October after failing to provide his to investigators.

He was also accused of obstructing or delaying any investigation into corruption in the game.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)