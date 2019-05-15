British Airways to fly new A350 plane to India this year

British Airways Wednesday said its new A350 aircraft business class Club Suite would fly to India later this year.

"Bangalore will be the first city in India, and just the fourth destination on the airline's worldwide network, to welcome its new A350 aircraft," the airline said in a release.

The newly-branded Club Suite offers direct-aisle access, a door for greater privacy and luxurious flat-bed seats.

"As well as a new 56-seat Club World cabin, the three-cabin A350 will feature the latest World Traveller Plus (Premium Economy) cabin, with 56 seats... The World Traveller (economy) cabin offers 219 seats," the release said. PTI



* Gulf Oil Q4 net profit jumps 15% to Rs 47.57 crorecompany Gulf Oil Wednesday reported 15 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 47.57 crore in three months to March over the year-ago period owing to a double digit growth in personal mobility, infrastructure and industrial distributors segments.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 41.36 crore in March quarter of 2017-18, a release said.

The net sales grew 16.85 per cent to Rs 436.20 crore as compared with Rs 373.31 crore in January-March 2017-18, it said.

For the fiscal 2018-19, net profit surged 12.12 per cent to Rs 177.78 crore as against Rs 158.56 crore in fiscal 2017-18, the release stated.

The total sales during 2018-19 grew 28.04 per cent to Rs 1,705.80 crore as compared with Rs 1,332.26 crore in the year ended March 2018, it said.

* Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance to settle 'Cyclone Fani' claims



Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Wednesday said it has set up an expeditious process to settle death and disability claims for its customers in the cyclone Fani affected states Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

The company said it would make efforts to settle maximum claims within 72 hours of claim registration.

A nominee of the deceased or the policyholder will have to submit minimum documents such as the certified list having name of life assured issued by either government hospitals or police or government authorities of the affected states where death certificate is not available, KYC of nominee along with bank details for enabling NEFT, among others to process the claim.

