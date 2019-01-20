'Rambo' producer Andy Vajna dies

US-Hungarian producer Andy Vajna, who backed blockbusters such as "Rambo", "Die Hard", and "Terminator", has died at his home in Budapest, the Hungarian National Fund said Sunday.

Andrew G Vajna, born in the Hungarian capital on August 1, 1944, died after a long illness, a Fund statement said. He was 74.

Vajna's family fled after a national insurrection was crushed by Soviet troops in 1956.

He lived in Hong Kong and before arriving in the United States, where he thrived in the industry, founding the production company with partner

The firm turned out a series of big-budget successes that also included "Basic Instinct", "Total Recall" and "Angel Heart".

With around 40 productions under his belt, returned to early this century and became a close ally of

owned the TV2, and was named in 2011.

Dubbed "Mister Cinema", the magnate boosted Budapest's reputation as a film capital, notably by co-financing the state-of-the-art Korda Studios on a former communist military base.

As of the Hungarian National Film Fund, he co-financed Son of Saul, which won the Grand Prize at in 2015, and for best foreign film a year later.

In addition to TV2, the cornerstone of a group, also owned several casinos.

