Ramesh Chennithala calls on DMK chief

: Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala Saturday called on DMK chief M K Stalin here and had a brief interaction with him.
During the meeting held at Stalin's residence, Chennithala, a senior Congress leader, invited him for his son's wedding, a DMK statement said.
In another statement, the DMK said CPI Tamil Nadu secretary R Mutharasan called on Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters.
The meeting between the two leaders was a courtesy call, the statement said.
