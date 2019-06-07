19 dead, 48 inured in dust storm, lightning in UP; relief stepped up

A severe dust storm and lightning in various parts of claimed 19 lives and left 48 people injured as houses and walls collapsed and trees uprooted, prompting authorities to launch relief operations on a large scale on Friday.

district bore the worst brunt of the nature's vagary late on Thursday night as the maximum six people died there in separate cases of wall collapse and lightning, the said.

A maximum number of 41 people were injured in district, where uprooted trees blocked vehicular movement on the state highways leading to massive jams for a considerable amount of time.

Police said most of the injuries occurred when people sleeping inside their mud houses were caught unawares by the thunderstorm accompanied by showers that led to wall collapse.

Signboards and hoardings got snapped at several places and fell on people on the ground, causing injuries to them, they said.

"While six people died in Mainpuri, three each died in Etah and Kasganj, and one each in Moradabad, Badaun, Pilibhit, Mathura, Kannauj, Sambhal and Ghaziabad in incidents related to dust storm and lightning," data released by the Relief Commissioner said.

An official press note said different parts of the state witnessed dust storms late on Thursday evening resulting in wall collapse and uprooting of trees.

Eight cattle also died in these incidents, officials said.

Massive power cuts were reported from various parts of the state and got snapped in the gale. State capital too experienced frequent power cuts Thursday night.

directed officials concerned to take all necessary measures to provide relief to the affected people.

"He has directed ministers in charge of districts concerned to oversee relief operations," Principal Secretary, Information, Awanish Awasthi said.

government said district magistrates concerned have been asked to monitor the situation on the ground.

He said a financial assistance Rs 4 lakh has been announced by the for the family members of victims.

Earlier, BSP supremo Mayawati, in a statement, demanded that the should come forward with adequate relief and compensation to the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)