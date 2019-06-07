Zampa reprimanded for using "audible obscenities"

Australian spinner was on Friday reprimanded by the ICC for using "audible obscenities" during game against the at

"Australian bowler has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during match between and West Indies," said the ICC in a release.

Zampa was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and support personnel, which relates to using audible obscenities in an international match.

In addition to the formal warning, one demerit point has been added to Zampa's disciplinary record.

The incident occurred at the end of the 29th over of the innings when Zampa was heard using an obscenity by the umpires.

Zampa admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee and there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire and fourth official S Ravi levelled the charges.

