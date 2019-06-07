ED files money laundering case against journalist Raghav Bahl

The has filed a case against for alleged laundering of funds to purchase an undisclosed foreign asset, officials said Friday.

They said an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), a police FIR equivalent, was lodged by the federal agency early this week after taking cognisance of an complaint against him and others.

The case had been filed under the Prevention of Act (PMLA).

The ECIR was filed after going into the merits of the chargesheet and the evidences recorded in it, they said.

The had recently filed a chargesheet against Bahl before a court in under the provisions of the or the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act of 2015.

Bahl acknowledged the action, saying the agency has acted after taking cognisance of the tax department chargesheet filed for alleged non-disclosure of GBP 2.38 lakh paid towards the purchase of a property in

He alleged that he was "getting the sense of being hounded for doing no wrong despite paying all taxes honestly and diligently."



"I also have no defaults when it comes to the debt obligations of myself or my business concerns," he said in a letter emailed to and the chiefs of the CBDT and the ED.

The letter has been shared with PTI by his organisation.

Bahl, in the letter, said he and his wife had made" full disclosures" in their tax returns which address the legal issues in the notices issued by the which claimed the property was an undisclosed asset created by pumping in black money.

"I have already challenged the show cause notices and subsequent acts in a writ petition before the Allahabad High Court," he said in the letter.

Bahl said he was writing to the FM "to intervene not just on my behalf but to see to it that a necessary and laudable drive to track and punish money launderers and black money hoarders is not allowed to degenerate into diversion of resources to hound innocents".

"Indeed, such action takes away from the authorities ability to pursue real perpetrators, which would serve to defeat the very objectives of these legislative measures, besides wasting precious judicial time and resources," he wrote.

The tax department had raided Bahl's premises in Noida in October last year on charges of "bogus long term capital gains (LTCG) received by various beneficiaries" and other charges of

Bahl is the founder of portal and the and a known

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)