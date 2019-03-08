Ranchi-based institute prepares action plan for resumption of

An action plan has been prepared by Ranchi-based for resumption of in in line with the directions of the National Green Tribunal, said on Friday.

He was speaking in the on the first day of the Budget session.

The has also framed guidelines for coal mining, the said.

was also present in the House with his ministers and legislators.

The had launched a crackdown on illegal despite a ban imposed by the NGT in 2014 after a major disaster in district when 15 diggers got trapped in a rat-hole mine.

Roy said the (CMPDI) has started exploration activity in 1 sq km coal block of Khliehriat-Sutnga for preparation of Geological Report and Feasibility study.

The government has framed guidelines for and an action plan has been prepared by the CMPDI to start coal mining in line with the direction of NGT, he said in his address.

The said the government was committed to promote "scientific, secure and environment-friendly" coal mining in the state, complying with all statutory central legislations pertaining to environmental protection and safety of mine workers.

Commenting on the rescue operations after the mine tragedy on December 13 last, Roy said the had taken all possible steps in co-ordination with the Union Ministry of for rescue of the trapped miners.

This involved participation of various agencies such as SDRF, NDRF, Odisha Fire Service, Indian Navy, (NIH) and Coal Limited, he said.

The (IAF) helped in air lifting heavy equipment, heavy duty pumps and experts from Chennai, Bhubaneshwar and Ahmedabad till Guwahati airport, the Governor said, adding the provided logistical support for the rescue operation.

The district administration along with police, fire service and officers of various other departments were fully involved in the rescue operations, Roy added.

Although, the rescuers saw five bodies, they could manage to retrieve only two highly-decomposed bodies.

On March 1, the team of rescuers from the and announced to leave the operation site, 60 days after launching the for tracing the 15 miners trapped in a 370 feet-deep illegal coal mine in a remote area.

The state government had announced Rs 1 lakh interim relief to each of the identified miners trapped in the coal mine owned by Krip Chullet, who was arrested on the following day of the accident.

