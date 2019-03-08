PM inaugurates, lays foundation stone for projects worth Rs 32,500 cr

Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for projects worth Rs 32,500 crore here.

The projects included foundation-laying of the ambitious Regional Rail Transport System (RRTS) that would connect and via Ghaziabad, inauguration of a new civil terminal building at the and an extension of the Metro's Red Line.

"The RRTS is being built for more than Rs 30,000 crore. Once work is completed on the country's first RRTS, the distance between and could be covered in just one hour," he told the gathering.

Among the projects inaugurated by the PM in Ghaziabad are an extension of the Red Line of the Delhi Metro that would now connect (New Bus Adda) to Dilshad Garden in Delhi, a new civil terminal building for commercial flights at the Hindon Airport, as it was only for operations.

The also inaugurated two model inter-colleges, one for boys and one for girls, in Loni town area, drinking water plant, sewage treatment facility and 180 houses built under the government's Aasra residential scheme in Ghaziabad city.

Modi also laid foundation stone for multiple development projects in V K Singh's Lok Sabha constituency, including an Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS), the first phase of a 45-metre wide northern peripheral road and outer ring road, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)