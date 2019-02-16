Ranchi: Thousands gather to pay tribute to martyred CRPF jawan

The mortal remains of CRPF arrived at the Airport here on Saturday amid chants of " Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" by thousands of people who had gathered to pay their last respects to the martyr.

Many in the crowd, that included women and children, broke down and others were close to tears as the coffin of 44-year-old Soreng arrived here at around 3.15 pm.

Draped in tricolour, the coffin was kept on a platform outside the airport for people to pay their last respects.

Several dignitaries including Raghubar Das, for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, of Police D K Pandey and IG (CRPF) also paid homage to the martyr.

Droupadi Murmu, C P Singh, former Subodh Kant Sahay, Ram Tahal Choudhary, Central Coalfields CMD Gopal Singh, Army officers and several political leaders were also present.

Chants of "You will live forever, Vijay Soreng" and "Pakistan Murdabad" filled the air as the coffin was taken to Soreng's native Pharsma village in district.

Soreng is survived by five children and wife, official sources said.

On Thursday, 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured when a suicide bomber rammed an into their bus in south Kashmir's district.

spoke to Soreng's wife on Friday and said the entire state was behind the family, official sources said.

Local residents have been holding candlelight marches across the state to pay homage to the martyrs.

