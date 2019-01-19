JUST IN
Ranjeet Pandey elected as ICSI President

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Company secretaries' apex body ICSI Saturday said S Ranjeet Pandey has been elected as its president.

Ashish Garg has been elected as the vice-president, according to a release.

They have been elected as president and vice president of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) with effect from Saturday.

Pandey has more than 15 years of experience in the field of corporate and commercial laws. He is also an insolvency professional.

Garg specialises in corporate laws, organisational restructuring and corporate legal counseling, the release said.

First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 22:10 IST

