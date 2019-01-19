Man held for extortion in Jharkhand

A close aide of Palamau-based criminal, Sujit Kumar Sinha, has been arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from businessmen and traders in Palamau district, a senior police officer said on Saturday.
Sujit Kumar Sinha is currently languishing in Ghaghidih jail here, he said.
A special police team headed by Superintendent of Police (City) Prabhat Kumar recently arrested 25-year-old Monu alias Akash Rai alias Akash Kumar Rai, a resident of Medininagar in Palamau district.
The police had information that Sinha himself as well as his aides had been making whatsapp calls between December 16 and December 25, 2018, demanding extortion money from the businessmen, Senior Superintendent of Police, Anoop Birtharay said at a press conference here.
The accused persons had even threatened the businessmen with dire consequences, if they failed to meet their demands, Birtharay said.
He said efforts were on to apprehend all the culprits involved.
A case under various sections of IPC has been registered at Parsudih police station against the accused persons in this regard, he added.
