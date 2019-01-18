Rashik Mohan Chakma to become new CEM of CADC

Former legislator and Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Rasik Mohan Chakma Friday won the floor test of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) and was set to become the chief executive member (CEM) of the 20-member council, official sources said.
The sources said Lawngtlai district deputy commissioner N Chakhai conducted the floor test Friday during which 11 members of district council voted in favour of Rashik Mohan and only one voted in favour of the present CEM Shanti Jiban Chakma while seven members were absent.
Rashik Mohan had staked claim to form the executive committee in the CADC while submitting a motion of no confidence against Shanti Juban on Monday last and the state governor Kummanam Rajasekharan had ordered the floor test to be held on Friday.
In the CADC elections held early last year, the MNF emerged as the single largest party by bagging eight seats. But one MNF member died recently. The Congress and the BJP secured seven seats and five seats respectively, resulting in a hung council.
The BJP and the Congress formed the executive committee under the leadership of BJP's Shanti Jiban Chakma, but soon lost majority due to rebellion among both the BJP and Congress members resulting in six executive members resigning and withdrawing support to Jiban.
The seven MNF members were supported by four Congress members enabling Rashik Mohan Chakma to form the next executive committee.
