Rashik Mohan Chakma to become new CEM of CADC

Former and (MNF) Rasik Mohan Friday won the floor test of the Autonomous District Council (CADC) and was set to become the member (CEM) of the 20-member council, official sources said.

The sources said district deputy commissioner N Chakhai conducted the floor test Friday during which 11 members of district council voted in favour of Rashik Mohan and only one voted in favour of the present CEM Shanti Jiban while seven members were absent.

Rashik Mohan had staked claim to form the committee in the while submitting a motion of no confidence against Shanti Juban on Monday last and the state governor had ordered the floor test to be held on Friday.

In the elections held early last year, the MNF emerged as the single largest party by bagging eight seats. But one MNF member died recently. The and the BJP secured seven seats and five seats respectively, resulting in a hung council.

The BJP and the formed the committee under the leadership of BJP's Shanti Jiban Chakma, but soon lost majority due to rebellion among both the BJP and members resulting in six executive members resigning and withdrawing support to Jiban.

The seven MNF members were supported by four Congress members enabling Rashik to form the next executive committee.

