Over 35 detained after scuffle between church factions in Kerala

Over 35 people were detained Friday after a scuffle broke out between members of the and Jacobite denominations of Christian community at in Thrissur, police said.

"We have registered case against over 115 people. We are examining CCTV visuals of the scuffle," a of the district told

Yuhanon Mar Meletius Metropolitan, of Malankara Syrian Church, has also been arrayed as the prime accused in the case, he said.

Over 15 people have been injured in the scuffle.

The faction, which have been camping outside the church for last few days, allegedly entered the Mannamangalam church, resulting in stone-pelting and minor scuffle early Friday morning.

Recently, a famous church in Piravom, controlled by the Jacobite faction, had witnessed high tension as police entered the premises to implement last year's order giving control of the church to the Orthodox faction.

In its order, the apex court had ruled that 1,100 parishes and their churches under the should be controlled by the Orthodox faction, as per the 1934 guidelines.

