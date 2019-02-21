JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Govt asks ONGC, OIL to sell out 66 fields to pvt firms

Atif Aslam's song from "Notebook" to be re-recorded by another singer
Business Standard

At least 59 'bandits' killed in NW Nigeria: Security sources, resident

AFP  |  Kano 

At least 59 "bandits" were killed in an attack on villagers in Zamfara state, northwest Nigeria, when civilian militia fought back, security officials and locals told AFP on Thursday.

"We killed 59 of the bandits and we lost seven men in the fight which lasted for almost four hours," Bube Shehu, from Danjibga village said of the clashes Wednesday, in an account backed by a military officer in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 19:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements