Rayudu, a super talented champ, says TRS working prez

The working president of ruling TRS in Telangana K T Rama Rao Wednesday hailed cricketer Ambati Rayudu, who retired from all forms of game, saying the middle order batsman is a "super talented champ."



Cricket lovers would remember Rayudu's brilliance for a long time, he said.

"You will always remain a super talented champ @RayuduAmbati



"Selectors may have snubbed you but Indian cricket lovers will remember your brilliance for a long time. Good luck in your second innings," Rama Rao tweeted.

Snubbed twice over for the ongoing World Cup, middle-order batsman Rayudu Wednesday retired from all forms of cricket without specifying his reasons for calling it quits.

The 33-year-old Andhra Pradesh batsman was in India's official standby list for the big event in the UK but was ignored despite the injury-forced ouster of all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

Opener Mayank Agrawal was brought in on the team management's insistence and it is learnt, Rayudu was left quite disappointed by the turn of events.

