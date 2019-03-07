NCP alleges scam in purchase of mobiles by WCD department

NCP Dhananjay Thursday alleged a Rs 106 crore "scam" in purchase of mobile phones by the government's Women and Child Development department headed by his estranged cousin and BJP

Pankaja Munde, the for Women and Child Development, denied any irregularity in the purchase of mobile phones by her department and said the NCP leader's allegations are based on "half-baked" information.

Addressing a press conference, Dhananjay said worth Rs 6,000 each were to be purchased for anganwadi workers. But, instead of Rs 6,000, phones worth Rs 8,877 each were purchased.

He said on February 28, the government decided to provide Android-based mobile phone to 1.20 lakh anganwadi workers.

He said a sum of Rs 106,82,13,785 was budgeted for the purpose. According to a government resolution, each phone cost Rs 8,877.

However, the cost of that particular phone was Rs 6,000 each in the market, claimed the of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

"Why was this phone procured when better specification phones are available at Rs 8,877. Why were phones of a company which has stopped manufacturing phones purchased. The mobile phone procured for anganwadi workers is now not available in the market," he said.

"The government has procured the handsets from a particular distributor to help it financially. The share capital of this company is just Rs 5.5 crore and paid up capital is Rs 4.9 crore," the said.

He demanded a judicial probe into the matter and a stay on further procurement of

rejected the allegations of irregularity in the purchase of

The said apart from smartphones, a mobile device management software to upload details about the nutrition being provided to children, a 32 GB data SD card, a dust proof pouch and screen protector have also been provided to the anganwadi workers.

"The procurement cost includes the cost of all these accessories and not just the device. The whole tendering process has been done on the GeM portal transparently," she said.

The said in accordance with the guidelines of the Centre regarding purchase of buffer stock, 5,100 excess phones have been bought.

She said the has levelled baseless allegations, which are based on "half-baked" information.

