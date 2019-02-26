RBI to soon put into circulation Rs 100 bank notes in new series

The of India (RBI) Tuesday said it would shortly put into circulation new-series Rs 100 notes bearing the signature of its

The RBI will shortly issue Rs 100 notes in Mahatma Gandhi (new) series bearing the signature of Das, the central bank said in a release.

The design of these notes is similar in all respects to the Rs 100 in circulation currently.

All in the denomination of Rs 100 issued by the RBI in the past will continue to be legal tender, the RBI said.

