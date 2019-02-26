Consumer market to grow 12% annually, touch Rs 335 trn by 2018: Report

The is expected to grow at 12 per cent annually over the next decade and touch Rs 335 trillion, says a report.

The was around Rs 110 trillion in 2018, clipping past 13 per cent annually in the past decade when it stood at Rs 31 trillion in 2008.

Between 2008 and 2028, the share of private consumption in GDP has increased from 56.8 to 62 per cent, higher than the emerging market average which is expected to stay constant at 50-51 per cent, BCG said in a report Tuesday.

Growth will be driven by increasing population, higher affluence, continued urbanisation, shifting family structures, the report said and noted that with an 8 per cent growth in average spend per household across all income segments, the critical differentiator in consumption growth has turned out to be the expanding base of affluent and elite households.

These households have grown at 10 per cent annually in the past decade to double their share from 6 per cent in 2008 to 12 per cent in 2018. Subsequently, consumption by the affluent and the elite grew at 20 per cent annually to corner one-third of the total consumption pie, it said.

Top metros led the growth story in the past decade with 16 per cent annual growth. Demand rose in both products and services with clothing, footwear and amongst the fastest growing categories.

"While clothing and footwear grew 16 per cent CAGR, for it was 14 per cent. Categories like financial services, social protection and jewellery also registered strong growth of 15-19 per cent annually, it said.

market grew at a rapid 78 per cent albeit on a small base in the last 10 years, taking the share of to 2.8 per cent of total in 2018 from 0.1 per cent in 2008.

This growth was led by tenfold growth in the number of and 26 times growth in the number of between 2008 and 2018, it added.