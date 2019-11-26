RCom shares continue to hold on to upper circuit for 4th straight session

Shares of Reliance Communications continued to hold on to upper circuit for fourth straight session on Tuesday after the company received three resolution plans from different firms.

On the BSE, the stock rose 4.34 per cent to 72 paise, hitting its upper circuit limit.

In the last six trading sessions, the scrip has gained more than 24 per cent on the BSE.

Similarly, the stock advanced 6.25 per cent to 85 paise on the NSE and settled on the same.

In terms of volume, 137,000 shares were traded on the BSE, while 3.9 million shares changed hands on the NSE.

The debt-ridden company on Monday received three resolutions plans from VFSI Holdings Pte, Bharti Airtel Ltd, and UV Asset Reconstruction Company.

"Three resolution plans were received by the resolution professional of Reliance Communications Ltd ('Corporate Debtor') on 25th November, 2019 in accordance with Section 30 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ('Code'), from the following entities/ consortium: VFSI Holdings Pte Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, UV Asset Reconstruction Company," Reliance Communications said in a regulatory filing.