Real Kashmir face Indian Arrows, look to inch closer to title dream

Giant- Real FC will look to continue their rampaging run and get closer to the dream of winning the title on debut when they clash with Indian Arrows here Sunday.

Debutants Real FC are placed third on the points table, five points shy of toppers FC and a win would help them leapfrog East Bengal to the second spot with 35 points from 17 games.

The visitors last played on February 6 with defending champions not turning up for their next home match at on February 18 following the Pulwama terrors attack on February 14 which left 40 CRPF jawans dead.

Minerva had asked AIFF to postpone the game which the governing body refused, prompting the team to approach the

AIFF referred the matter to its Committee and a decision on whether Real will receive full points is still pending.

"Our preparation has been going good. We haven't played for almost three weeks and now we are looking forward to another difficult game," Real Kashmir said.

"Thankfully we have no scares. They are a tough team and we experienced it when we played last time at the TRC ground in Although we won, it was a very tough match for us.

Robertson said his team will need to defend well.

"We are moving forward and it will be a very very difficult team to break down and score against. I think if we defend well we can get the three points," he said.

"We have got an aspiration to not break our unbeaten run from the last 12 games, and if we can continue this result, you never know, what's in store for us."



While the stellar defence line of the Indian Arrows aptly backed by Prabhsukhan Gill under the woodwork has been one of the toughest deadlocks to crack this season, Real have been known for a stupendous run on the road.

The Snow Leopards have so far remained unbeaten away from their home and that would boost their confidence by a huge margin.

With likes of Krizo, Loveday, Katebe and in the ranks for Real Kashmir FC, it would be interesting to watch how the debutants would stop the young Indian Arrows from playing the attacking

In the first leg, Real Kashmir had churned out a comfortable 2-0 win over the Arrows but since then has worked hard on his team and that has resulted in some great results for the youngsters against some formidable opponents.

Their last draw against Gokulam FC along with a stellar defence line will only add to the confidence level of the young Indian Arrows.

The Arrows are now placed 8th with 17 points from 18 games, thanks to 5 wins and two draws. What also adds to their favour is the fact that they have had five clean sheets this season.

Indian Arrows said, "It's not going to be an easy game for sure. They are one of the teams who are in contention to win the I-League this season and this game is a must-win game for them. We must keep ourselves organised and stick to the basics to win the three points.

"We hope to grab another three points and finish as high as possible in this season," he added.

