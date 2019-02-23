Congress and its supporters in competition of spreading lies on national security: Naqvi

Abbas on Saturday said the and its supporters were engaged in a "competition of spreading lies" on the issue of national security.

Addressing mentha and paddy farmers, and traders in Rampur, he said while the security forces are cracking down on terrorists and their backers, the and its supporters are left screaming.

"The is a 'history-sheeter party' for misleading the country on national security and insulting the bravery of security forces.

"When the security forces under the leadership of the government led by former had demolished Pakistani terrorists in Kargil, even then false and baseless questions were raised by Now, her son is carrying forward the legacy of lies," has been quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

He said first the Congress questioned 'surgical strikes' and now it is doing on such a sensitive issue of national security after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Stressing that there will be no compromise on national security, said, "Every conspiracy against our country will be given a befitting reply."



He further said the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will be the first manifesto of any party to be prepared with the help, suggestion and participation of crores of people.

The 'Sankalp Patra' will be a blueprint of happiness and transformation in the lives of every section of the society, Naqvi said.

Through the month-long 'Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath' programme, the BJP is seeking suggestions from people across the country through seven mediums to help the party prepare its 'sankalp patra' for the upcoming

In Rampur, Naqvi interacted with mentha and paddy farmers, and traders to seek their opinion and suggestions for the party's 'sankalp patra'.

