Real Kashmir FC organises photo exhibition

I-League club Real Kashmir FC has organised a photo exhibition here to showcase the growing football fandom in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
The club has tied up with its sponsor Adidas to organise the exhibition which was opened for public viewing on Thursday. It will be on till January 27.
The pictures have been shot by award-winning photographer Prashant Godbole, the club said in a statement.
Real Kashmir member Afshan Ashiq said the exhibition is a "great endeavour" to highlight positivity.
"My journey had its share of challenges where I received opposition from my family for taking up a rough sport, but it was constant support from J&K Government and CRPF team which boosted my morale," he said.
