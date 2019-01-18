HC stays arrest of ex-BJP gen secy

The High Court on Friday stayed the arrest of former state BJP Sanjay Kumar, accused of by a woman.

Justice N S Dhanik also directed the state to file a reply within four weeks, after which the matter will be listed for final hearing, said Kumar's advocate,

A woman, who worked at the state office, approached the police accusing Kumar of sexually harassing her for months by sending obscene text messages and behaving inappropriately with her.

She had also accused the party leadership of not acting in the matter despite repeated complaints. The BJP had removed Kumar from the post after the incident came to light last year.

Kumar had applied for anticipatory bail in the case.

