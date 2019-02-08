Real Kashmir's home match against East Bengal postponed due to thick snow cover

The thick snow cover at the TRC Ground in on Friday forced the postponement of Sunday's crucial match between title contenders Real FC and East Bengal.

Real and East Bengal were to clash in the match, where a lot is at stake for both the sides to remain in contention for the title. However the ground condition has led to the postponement of the match.

"Due to bad weather and pitch condition in Srinagar, our next match vs FC on February 10 has been called off. New date of the match will be announced later," the said on its official handle.

co-owner uploaded a picture of the snow covered ground on his page.

are on 32 points from 16 matches while East Bengal have collected 28 from 14 matches.

Real Kashmir's previous match against Gokulam Kerala on Tuesday was also played amid snowing and rain. The players had a really difficult time to play under the heavy ground conditions, besides coping near freezing temperature.

