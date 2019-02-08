Real Kashmir's home match against East Bengal postponed due to thick snow cover

-
ALSO READ
Real Kashmir FC organises photo exhibition
Real Kashmir FC to have home ground ready by October 20
Real Kashmir lose 0-2 to Neroca FC for first defeat in I-League
I-League: Real Kashmir seek first home win as Indian Arrows come calling (Preview)
I-League: Real Kashmir edge past Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0
-
The thick snow cover at the TRC Ground in Srinagar on Friday forced the postponement of Sunday's crucial I-League match between title contenders Real Kashmir FC and East Bengal.
Real Kashmir and East Bengal were to clash in the match, where a lot is at stake for both the sides to remain in contention for the I-League title. However the ground condition has led to the postponement of the match.
"Due to bad weather and pitch condition in Srinagar, our next match vs Kashmir FC on February 10 has been called off. New date of the match will be announced later," the East Bengal club said on its official Twitter handle.
Real Kashmir co-owner Sandeep Chattoo uploaded a picture of the snow covered ground on his Facebook page.
Real Kashmir are on 32 points from 16 matches while East Bengal have collected 28 from 14 matches.
Real Kashmir's previous match against Gokulam Kerala on Tuesday was also played amid snowing and rain. The players had a really difficult time to play under the heavy ground conditions, besides coping near freezing temperature.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU