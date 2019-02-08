UP purchases 82,825 MU of power till Nov in FY19: Minister

The government on Friday



said it has purchased a total of 82825.55 million units of power from various sources till November 2018 to meet its demand.

"UP Power Corporation has purchased 82,825.55 million units of from various sources till Nov 2018 to meet your demands. Previous year (2017-18), the corporation had purchased 119,051.44 million units," UP Energy said while replying to a qustion in the state assembly.

The question was raised by members and

The said everyday power demand is between 11,000-14500 MW and there is availability of 14,250 MW from different sources.

Replying to a separate question, Sharma said there is no provision of lodging FIRs to recover power bill payments.

"There is no provision for lodging FIRs to realise pending power bills. FIRs were registered in cases of power theft and restoring of connections snapped due to power dues.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)