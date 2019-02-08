Mustafa asks Punjab govt to relieve him as DGP STF

Friday asked the government to relieve him as the of the anti-drug as he is "senior" to newly appointed police

Mustafa, a 1985-batch officer, said he has requested the Minister's office to give me the charge of the state

Notably, the of Police (STF) reports to the DGP

Mustafa, who was left out of the panel sent by the UPSC, said he will approach the for being "ignored" in the panel while alleging that there was a conspiracy to keep his name out.

"I will move the for my rights," Mustafa said, asserting that he fulfilled all the parameters as per the top court guidelines for judging the suitability of the person to head the

"My name was not in the panel (sent by UPSC) despite fulfilling all the parameters," said Mustafa, whose wife is a in Amarinder Singh cabinet.

In the UPSC meeting held in to discuss the panels sent by the for the selection of the next DGP of on February 4, the state was represented by and DGP

On Thursday, Gupta was appointed as the of the He succeeded Suresh Arora, who had been on an extension after his retirement on September 30 last year.

Gupta became the new Punjab DGP after superseding five officers who are Smant Goel (who is on central deputation), DGP (STF) Mohd Mustafa, DGP (Law & Order) Hardeep Dhillon, DGP (Internal Vigilance Cell) Jasminder Singh and DGP (PSPCL) S Chattopadhayaya.

Dhillon and Jasminder are going to retire this year.

Gupta was chosen as the new DGP from the panel of three officers sent by the

The other two officers were DGP (Admin) M K Tiwari and DGP (Provisioning) V K Bhawra.

