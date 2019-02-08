Minimum temperatures drop in Pb, Har; Hisar coldest at 4.2 degrees Celsius

A day after heavy rains lashed and Haryana, minimum temperatures, which had risen few notches above normal limits for past three days, dropped again on Friday, MeT officials said.

Hisar in was the coldest place in the two states recording a minimum of 4.2 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological (MeT) said here.

Narnaul reeled at a low of 4.8 degrees while Sirsa recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Both, Rohtak and Bhiwani, recorded a below normal low of 6.4 degrees Celsius each.Ambala registered a low of 9 degrees Celsius.

Union Territory Chandigarh, which was lashed by heavy rains on Thursday, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Adampur was the coldest place at a low of 5 degrees while Pathankot registered a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius.

registered a minimum of 6.4 degrees while and recorded their respective minimums of 7 degrees and 9.3 degrees Celsius.

Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur too, recorded below normal minimums at 6.5 degrees, 5.2 degrees, 6.2 degrees and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

