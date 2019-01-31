Unemployed youths will oust BJP in LS polls: Akhilesh

-
ALSO READ
Akhilesh slams BJP for not doing enough for farmers
Shivpal Yadav involved in 'high-level corruption': SP spokesperson
Political buzz set off by Akhilesh-Mayawati meet, Cong not worried
Alliance cycle will be run jointly: Akhilesh Yadav
SP will join anti-BJP alliance even if it requires taking few steps backward: Akhilesh
-
Citing a report that says the country's unemployment rate was at a 45-year-high in 2017-18, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav Thursday said the jobless youths will oust the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP, which presented fake data on providing employment, stands exposed. In the last 25 years, the rate of unemployment was highest in 2017-18, Yadav said in a tweet with the hashtag 'HowsTheJobs', a twist on "How's The Josh", a popular line from the film "Uri: The Surgical Strike".
Now these unemployed youths will defeat the BJP in the next polls, added the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister who also shared a media report which published the findings of the National Sample Survey Office's (NSSO's) periodic labour force survey (PLFS).
In a statement issued here, the SP president further alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a party of "conspirators" and an "expert" in communalising atmosphere.
"It's the responsibility of all the SP workers to make the people aware of the BJP's conspiracies and expose them. BJP has ruined the country," he said.
"While farmers are suffering... GST and demonetisation have adversely affected traders and youths who could not get jobs," he added.
He asked the party workers to remain active on booths and ensure the BJP's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU