Realty Ind sees job opportunities under Modi 2.0 govt

The realty industry welcomed the clean sweep victory of Narendra Modi-led NDA and expressed hope that the new government would fulfil its promise of housing for all by 2022, giving a push to the economy and employment generation.

"Credai would like to wholeheartedly congratulate and BJP for the resounding success in the 2019 With BJP voted back to power, we expect the housing industry to continue its revival and provide a strong platform to the Indian economy at this critical juncture," said.

opined that Modi-led government had risked every reform be it RERA, demonetisation, bankruptcy code or GST, but the unprecedented vote share got by the BJP signifies the party's emergence as a multi-cultural one.

"The people of have whole-heartedly and overwhelmingly voted back the BJP with a clear mandate. I am personally pleased that the Government which has promised houses for All by 2022 has a chance to redeem its promise," he said.

said, "our hearty congratulations to the new government Modi 2.0 and we look forward to the continuity of the progressive policies that were initiated in the past five years. We believe the new government works further for the structural reforms and steps that will boost business and strengthen consumer sentiment towards Indian "



said that with Modi 2.0, the industry can expect the steady momentum that the sector has been regaining in recent times to not only maintain its pace but pick up speed.

"Some of this government's initiatives will now doubtlessly sail through to the final stage of their journey. of housing for all could now actually see fruition, if not by 2022, then at least towards the end of this new five-year term," he said.

JLL and Country Head said the has now high hopes from the new government that has come to power with thumping victory.

"On the back of robust policy measures implemented over the last five years, we expect the growth momentum in the to continue. The continuity of reforms for the next five years is sure to auger well for the economy and real estate sector," he said.

Shishir Baijal said a majority government is a strong point for economic growth as it instills confidence of continuance and unhindered policy decisions.

"With the second term, we expect the government to continue with its growth policies including the infrastructure development," he said.

& Infrastructure MD and opined the election results is good for the

"We witnessed significant movement in the infrastructure and real estate sector along with the rise in GDP that resulted in job opportunities and confidence in the real estate sector. With the stability in the government, we expect investments to increase and private equity will play a larger role," he said.

Echoing the views, said the majority in Lok Sabha will enable the government to take important policy decisions quickly.

"The new government should continue investing in infrastructure, incentivise private investments in and ease up financing. These measures will create jobs and give the necessary impetus to consumption."



said affordable housing will get further thrust by way of continued tax benefits beyond 2020.

