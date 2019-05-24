Record victory for Modi's ministers; disappointment for Puri, Alphons

Riding the Modi wave, a record number of 43 Union ministers marched to Lok Sabha, while five others including former bureaucrats and KJ Alphons faced disappointment.

As many as 48 ministers of National Democratic Allaince(NDA) government were in the fray in the

emerged as a giant-slayer against who lost by 55,120 votes in Amethi.

retained by defeating candidate by over 4,79,505 votes. He increased his victory margin as compared to 2014 by over one lakh votes.

Giriraj Singh, who was up against CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, defeated the former JNU students union by a margin of 4,22,217 votes in Begusarai constituency.

fielded from defeated his RJD rival by a margin of 2,93,648 votes. In Arrah, RK Singh defeated his nearest rival of CPI(ML) by a margin of 147285 votes.

defeated Congress' Shatrughan Sinha on Patna Sahib seat by 2,84,657 votes.

too sailed through against RJD's Jagadanand Singh, winning the Buxar seat by 117609 votes.

KJ Alphons faced a humiliating defeat in He trailed at the third place behind Congress' Hibi Eden and CPI(M) candidate P Rajeev on Ernakulam seat. Eden won by a margin of 169153 votes.

His colleague and Union Housing and lost in by a margin of over 99626 votes against Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujala.

Another big loss for the BJP was for who was defeated by BSP's in Ghazipur seat by 1,19,392 votes.

Shiv Sena's Anant Geete lost from Raighad by 31,438 votes while Union for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir lost from Chandrapur against Congress' Balubhau by 44,763 votes. Pon Radhakrishnan lost from Kanyakumari by a huge margin of 2,59,933 votes.

The big winners included and Singh defeated candidate and Shatrughna Sinha's wife in by 3,47,302 votes.

Gadkari won from by a margin 2,16,009 votes. He was up against Congress' won seat in by a mammoth margin of 6,38,229 votes.

In Jodhupur, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat defeated Ashok Gahlot's son by 2,74,440 votes.

In UP's Baghpat, Satyapal Singh was also engaged in a keen fight with RLD candidate Singh finally defeated Chaudhary by 23,502 votes.

was also engaged in an intense contest in Muzaffarpur seat in UP. He defeated by thin margin of 6,526 votes.

Maneka Gandhi, who switched to Sultanpur(UP) seat, defeated BSP's by a margin of over 14,000 votes. In West Begnal SS Ahluwalia won the Burdwan - Durgapur seat defeating TMC's Mamtaz Sanghamita by 2,439 votes. Sudarshan Bhagat won from Lohardaga(Jharkhand) by a margin of 10,363 votes.

BJP's biggest winners included VK Singh who defeted his rival from SP by a margin of 5,01,500 in Ghaziabad constituency. Kiren Rijiju(Arunachal West) defeated former Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki by 1,72,637 votes.

Rajyavardhan Rathor defeated Olympian of by 3,93,171 votes on Jaipur(Rural) seat. won in Bikaner seat by 2.5 lakh votes. Anant Kumar Hegde (Uttara Kannada) defeated JD(S) candidate by 4,79,649 votes.

won in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) seat by 3,36,922 votes, against BSP's Satyapal. In Bareilly, Santosh Gangwar sailed through.

Prominent other winners were who defeated Lalu Yadav's daughter on Pataliputra seat, Harsimarat Kaur Badal(Bathinda), Babul Supriyo(Asansol), and Harsh Vardhan(Chandni Chowk).

Jual Oram(Sundargarh), Sadanand Gowda(North Bengaluru), Shripad Yesso Naik(North Goa) Ram Kripal Yadav, Jitendra Singh(Udhampur), Rao Inderjeet Singh(Gurgaon), Narendra Singh Tomar(Morena), Babul Supriyo(Asansol), Ajay Tamta(Almora) were the other winners from of ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)