Temp drops after rainfall in parts of Rajasthan

The maximum temperature in dropped by a few notches on Friday after light rains lashed parts of the capital, a said.

Several places in east and west regions of the state witnessed rainfall ranging from 1 to 3 cm till 8:30 am, he said.

On Friday, Churu recorded 3.8 mm of rainfall while the other western districts of Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh and Bikaner received rainfall between 1 to 3 cm.

The eastern parts of Sikar, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and recorded rainfall between 1 to 2 cm, the Met department said.

Kota was the hottest place in the state with a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 40.7 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 40.4 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 39.9 degrees Celsius in Jodhpur, 39.6 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, 39.4 degrees Celsius each in Ajmer and Dabok, 38.8 degrees Celsius in Jaipur, 35.5 degrees Celsius in Churu and 35 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, they added.

The weatherman has forecast dust storm and lightning accompanied with light rain at isolated places in the state on Saturday.

