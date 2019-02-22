Refined soya oil futures slide 0.18 pc on adequate stocks

Refined prices eased by 0.18 per cent to Rs 768.5 per 10 kg in futures trade Friday as speculators trimmed bets on adequate stocks at the spot market.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined for March declined by Rs 1.4, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 768.5 per 10 kg with an open interest of 52,450 lots.

Refined for April also fell by Rs 2.4, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 756.5 per 10 kg in 24,510 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants due to decline in demand against ample stocks mainly influenced the prices.

