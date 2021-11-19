Centre's decision to repeal farm laws 'regressive': SC panel's Anil Ghanwat

-
ALSO READ
Guru Nanak's vision of compassion, inclusive society inspires us: PM Modi
Guru Nanak Dev symbol of justice, righteousness, compassion: Amit Shah
Agri minister Tomar appeals farmers to end seven-month long protest
Punjab BJP leaders meet PM Modi, seek reopening of Kartarpur corridor
Protests will end after farm laws repealed in Parliament: Rakesh Tikait
-
Supreme Court-appointed farm panel member Anil Ghanwat on Friday described as regressive the Central government's decision to repeal the three farm laws which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.
This is the most regressive step by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he chose politics over farmers' betterment, Ghanwat told PTI.
Our panel had submitted several corrections and solutions over the three farm laws, but instead of using it to solve the impasse, Modi and BJP chose to backtrack. They just want to win elections and nothing else, he said.
Addressing the nation on Friday morning on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the prime minister said the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU