Amarinder Singh thanks PM Modi, says looking forward to working with BJP

-
ALSO READ
Amarinder, Sidhu agree on 10-member policy group for better coordination
Give me freedom or face consequences, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Murmurs of Amarinder Singh jumping ship further rock Congress boat
Sidhu mocks Punjab govt, asks it to follow AAP's Delhi electricity model
Hoardings backing Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu come up in Amritsar
-
Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repealing the three contentious agricultural laws and said he looked forward to working closely with the BJP-led Centre for the development of farmers.
"Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every Punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti," Amarinder Singh tweeted.
"I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah."
Amarinder Singh told a news channel after the announcement by Modi about the Centre's decision to take back its farm laws that his party is ready to hold talks with the BJP on seat sharing for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.
He appealed to the protesting farmers to end their protest outside borders of the national capital and return to their native places.
In a series of tweets, the former Chief Minister said, "This has not only come as huge relief to farmers but has paved way for Punjab's progress. I look forward to working closely with @BJP4India led centre for development of Kisans. I promise Punjab's people I won't rest till I wipe every tear from every single eye."
In another tweet he said, "Huge huge day for all of us in Punjab. I'd been pursuing the matter with Centre for last 1+ year & had met @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji requesting them to heed the voice of our annadaatas. Really happy they've heard farmers & understood our concerns."
Amarinder Singh on November 2 resigned from the Congress and sent a seven-page letter to party President Sonia Gandhi. He named his party the Punjab Lok Congress.
He had quit as the chief minister in September after a power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU