Amarinder Singh thanks PM Modi, says looking forward to working with BJP

Amarinder Singh said that his party is ready to hold talks with the BJP on seat sharing for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday thanked Prime Minister for repealing the three contentious agricultural laws and said he looked forward to working closely with the BJP-led Centre for the development of farmers.

"Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every Punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

"I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah."

Amarinder Singh told a news channel after the announcement by Modi about the Centre's decision to take back its farm laws that his party is ready to hold talks with the on seat sharing for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.

He appealed to the protesting farmers to end their protest outside borders of the national capital and return to their native places.

In a series of tweets, the former Chief Minister said, "This has not only come as huge relief to farmers but has paved way for Punjab's progress. I look forward to working closely with @BJP4India led centre for development of Kisans. I promise Punjab's people I won't rest till I wipe every tear from every single eye."

In another tweet he said, "Huge huge day for all of us in Punjab. I'd been pursuing the matter with Centre for last 1+ year & had met @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji requesting them to heed the voice of our annadaatas. Really happy they've heard farmers & understood our concerns."

Amarinder Singh on November 2 resigned from the Congress and sent a seven-page letter to party President Sonia Gandhi. He named his party the Punjab Lok Congress.

He had quit as the chief minister in September after a power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu.

