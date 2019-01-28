Reliance Jio launches JioRail app

Reliance has launched JioRail app for JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users that would enable them to book and cancel tickets and check PNR status.

"...IRCTC reserved ticket booking service is available for users on any JioPhone through the brand new JioRail app. The app will allow customers to book and cancel tickets by using debit cards, credit cards and e-wallets, check PNR status, train information, timings, routes, seat availability and several other services at a click of a button on their JioPhones," it said.

The new app, available on the app store, also allows tatkal booking.

JioPhone is an that offers 4G connectivity.

"If a user does not have an IRCTC account, the app also allows them to create an account and then proceed for the required ticket booking. With JioRail, users can also check the PNR status for tickets booked through the app," it added.

The app also plans to offer other services such as PNR status change alerts, locate train and ordering in future, it added.

