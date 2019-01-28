JUST IN
Maha: Man arrested with cannabis worth Rs 9 lakh in Thane

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A man was Monday arrested allegedly with cannabis worth Rs 9 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane district, an Anti Narcotic Cell official said.

Acting on a tip-off, an ANC team of Thane police laid a trap at Shil Phata area here and apprehended the man when he arrived near a hotel on a scooter, said ANC senior inspector Kishore Khairnar.

He identified the accused as Amol Hirve, a resident of Turbhe in Navi Mumbai, and said 28.5 kilogrammes of the drug was seized from him.

A case has been registered under the the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Shil Daighar police station, Khairnar said.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 17:05 IST

