JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Top Iraqi cleric rejects Trump's plan for US troops in Iraq

Body parts in bins: Small time director held for killing wife
Business Standard

Security guard arrested for molesting girl

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A security guard of a housing society in suburban Vile Parle has been arrested for allegedly stalking and molesting a girl, the police said Wednesday.

Ankit Singh (21) allegedly followed the girl, a Class 10 student, when she was going to a tuition Tuesday morning, a police official said.

Singh works as a security guard of a building in the area where the girl lives, he said.

He caught up with her near Milan Subway, started shouting at her and allegedly touched her inappropriately, the official said.

The girl ran off and approached a policeman on duty in the subway.

Singh was apprehended immediately and brought to the Santacruz police station.

A case under IPC sections 354 (molestation) and 354-D (stalking) was registered against him.

He was produced before a court Wednesday which remanded him in police custody till February 8, said his lawyer R U Jha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 20:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements